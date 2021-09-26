CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 26 in NYR history: Gilbert scores as Canada ties the Summit Series

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened on September 26 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 1972, Canada and the Soviet Union played the seventh game of the Summit Series with Canada winning 4-3 to tie the series at 3-3-1. New York Rangers on the team made key contributions as Brad Park assisted on the opening goal by Phil Esposito and Rod Gilbert scored his only goal of the tournament, assisted by Jean Ratelle, to put Canada ahead in the third period.

