Pittsburgh, PA

Volleyball: Titans Split Matches in Final Day of Carnegie Mellon Quad

By George “Maui” Hillen
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH, Pa. - The Westminster volleyball team split their matches on the final day of the Carnegie Mellon Quad on Saturday. The Titans blanked their first opponent, Carnegie Mellon (5-7). Westminster outlasted Carnegie Mellon, 37-35, in the first set, then finished the job winning set two, 25-19, and set three, 25-16. Senior Maya Steward (Los Angeles, CA / William Howard Taft) led the offensive attack with 22 kills. Senior Samantha Kelly (Irwin, PA / Penn-Trafford) instrumented an all-around performance with a 36-assist showing and 23 digs (the second highest in her career). Sophomore Malia Kelly (Allison Park, PA / North Allegheny) followed Kelly with 17 digs.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

Person
