Politics

South Korea urges North to restore hotlines for any talks

By Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press
Army Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to restore dormant communication hotlines, a day after the North repeated an offer to open conditional talks. The North might be seeking to extract concessions about two weeks after it raised tensions by carrying out its first missile...

WTAJ

N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday it test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile, the fourth weapons launch in recent weeks that experts say is part of a strategy to win relief from sanctions and other concessions. South Korea, Japan and the United States typically publicly confirm North Korean ballistic missile launches, which are […]
MILITARY
AFP

Kim's sister gets post on top North Korean body

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister has been appointed to the country's top government body, the official KCNA news agency reported Thursday. The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried portraits of the eight new appointees on Thursday, Kim Yo Jong standing out among them both for her youth and as the only woman.
WORLD
AFP

Kim Yo Jong: North Korean leader's newly promoted sister

Sister, adviser, and now top official: the latest promotion of Kim Yo Jong, sibling to North Korea's leader, solidifies her position in Pyongyang's circles of power, analysts say. She has long been among Kim Jong Un's closest lieutenants and one of the most influential women in the isolated regime, and on Thursday it was made official when state media announced she had been named to the State Affairs Commission (SAC), the country's top government body. It is a major step up from her relatively junior position as a vice department director in the ruling party, and is likely to heighten speculation that she could be a long-shot candidate to succeed her brother -- whose health is a regular topic of rumour -- in the event of his demise. Such a transition would give the socially conservative North its first female leader, but analysts caution it would defy convention.
WORLD
State
Washington State
The Independent

China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian on Thursday said the sides “exchanged in-depth views on relations between the two countries and the two militaries and issues of common concern.” However, he blamed “continuous provocation and...
POLITICS
Army Times

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Army Times

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that came days after it offered talks with South Korea. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a...
MILITARY
Person
Kim Jong Un
WEKU

North Korea Offers Talks With South In A Likely Bid To Get Sanctions Relief

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Friday her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if conditions are met, indicating it wants Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions. Kim Yo Jong's statement came days after...
WORLD
AFP

Blinken says N.Korea increasing 'instability and insecurity'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that North Korea was increasing instability after a series of weapons test launches including one which it claims was a hypersonic missile. "We're concerned about these repeated violations of Security Council resolutions that create, I think, greater prospects for instability and insecurity," Blinken told reporters after US-EU trade talks in Pittsburgh. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier Thursday was quoted in state media as condemning a US offer of dialogue, calling it a "petty trick." Blinken said the United States could not confirm North Korea's claim to have tested a hypersonic gliding missile, a potential game-changer as it can fly five times the speed of sound.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

British warship passes through Taiwan Strait, angering China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China strongly condemned Monday the passage of a British frigate through the Taiwan Strait as the U.K. looks to bolster its presence in the Indo-Pacific. The Royal Navy’s HMS Richmond unusually broadcast its location while sailing...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Why Queen Elizabeth sent congratulatory message to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

Queen Elizabeth II sent a congratulatory message to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on the country’s national day last week. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the CNN that the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) sent the message to the people of North Korea on behalf of the Queen, when the secretive country observed her national day on September 9.
WORLD
MSNBC

The investigation into the Russia investigation isn't going well

The investigation into Donald Trump's Russia scandal, led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led to a series of striking findings: The former president's political operation in 2016 sought Russian assistance, embraced Russian assistance, capitalized on Russian assistance, lied about Russian assistance, and took steps to obstruct the investigation into Russian assistance.
POTUS

