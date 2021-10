Needing just one more key play call to salt away a win over Class 6A No. 1 Spanish Fort, Jeff Kelly wasn’t even thinking about what was on his play sheet. “When you get in a situation like that, you think more about players than plays,” said the Saraland head coach. “With the game on the line, I was going to put the ball in the hands of our best player.”

SARALAND, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO