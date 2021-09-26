Stephen A Smith Emphatically Argues Eli Manning is Not a Hall of Famer, But His Last Name Will Be The Golden Ticket
Eli Manning‘s impact on the New York Giants franchise was legendary. He dedicated his entire career to the organization and led the team to two Super Bowl victories. Manning will have his jersey retired during the Giants’ Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Not everyone is convinced, including Stephen A Smith.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0