Manchester, NH

Police seeking tips after man shot in bar during argument

By Manchester NH Police Department
manchesterinklink.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Manchester Police Officers who were patrolling the area of Elm and Lowell streets were flagged down outside of Cheers and Beers (1055 Elm St.) regarding a man who had just sustained a gunshot wound. Officers located a victim in the alleyway behind the establishment and immediately began providing medical aid. Other responding officers began securing the area. The victim, a 29-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

