Troy, OH

Troy police asking for help identifying 2 burglary suspects

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
Troy Suspects

TROY — The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two men suspected of two recent burglaries.

Police say the burglaries happened in the area of Vincent Avenue and S. Crawford Street Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information that could help identify the two men is asked to contact Detective Freisthler at 937-440-9911 or nick.freisthler@troyohio.gov.

You can also contact Officer Wilhem at 937-339-7525, extension 1414.

©2021 Cox Media Group

