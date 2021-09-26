Troy police asking for help identifying 2 burglary suspects

Troy Suspects

TROY — The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two men suspected of two recent burglaries.

>> 1 man hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Twp.

Police say the burglaries happened in the area of Vincent Avenue and S. Crawford Street Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information that could help identify the two men is asked to contact Detective Freisthler at 937-440-9911 or nick.freisthler@troyohio.gov.

You can also contact Officer Wilhem at 937-339-7525, extension 1414.

©2021 Cox Media Group