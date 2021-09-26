CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seacoast ArtSpot is Portsmouth’s newest Arts Studio

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH -- Seacoast ArtSpot opened this fall with an open house on Saturday, Sept. 25. Seacoast ArtSpot is a studio with creative classes for all ages and abilities. Owner Dott Ferrari, a Portsmouth native and successful business entrepreneur, has brought together a group of talented local artists, artisans, creators, makers, and teachers who are passionate about their art and sharing those skills with the community.

