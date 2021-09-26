CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin women’s hockey: defending national champs open season with sweep

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin, Daryl Watts, Wisconsin Badgers, RPI Engineers women's ice hockey, Mark Johnson, Haley Skarupa. The back-to-back national champion Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team took to the ice for the first time in the 2021-22 season this weekend and, boy howdy, did they look like they have a three-peat on the brain. UW travelled to play the Lindenwood Lions and won both games by a combined 18-1 score.

