Dua Lipa’s sculpted abs are insane in a sheer body-baring ensemble
Brandi Fowler Dua Lipa’s sculpted abs are insane in a sheer body-baring ensemble after making her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week. Here’s further proof that if Dua Lipa wanted to take on a full-time career as a model, she could totally do that too. After making her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week, the singer turned heads yet again when she popped up on Instagram wearing a showstopping cropped look that made fans go wild.www.hellomagazine.com
Comments / 0