Dua Lipa’s sculpted abs are insane in a sheer body-baring ensemble

It was only a matter of time before Luar became a celebrity favorite. Designer Raul Lopez's spring 2022 show was one of the most anticipated events on the New York Fashion Week calendar, following a two-year hiatus. Lopez's break clearly paid off. Yesterday, Dua Lipa went for a stroll in Soho and was spotted wearing not one but two pieces from the collection: a long French crepe brown coat plucked from look 18, and an itty-bitty chocolate brown leather bag, dubbed the "Ana". Along with the Luar, Lipa opted for a pair of knee-high Jimmy Choo boots and a plaid skirt by Attico.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO