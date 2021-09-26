CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa’s sculpted abs are insane in a sheer body-baring ensemble

By Brandi Fowler
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Fowler Dua Lipa’s sculpted abs are insane in a sheer body-baring ensemble after making her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week. Here’s further proof that if Dua Lipa wanted to take on a full-time career as a model, she could totally do that too. After making her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week, the singer turned heads yet again when she popped up on Instagram wearing a showstopping cropped look that made fans go wild.

