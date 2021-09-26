Jets vs. Broncos odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 3 NFL predictions, best bets

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Matchup Preview (9/26/21) We’re only two games into the season and there are overreactions abound. From one week to the next, Jameis Winston goes from MVP candidate to sub-par starter while Aaron Rogers transitions from aging has-been to Super Bowl hopeful. Given the unpredictability of the NFL, it’s important to analyze the first few games with a grain of salt. However, one thing we know is that seven teams are currently undefeated at 2-0 while seven have gone winless at 0-2. One of each of those teams faces off this Sunday, with the 0-2 New York Jets traveling to face off with the 2-0 Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO