Yesterday was Bark in the Park, and I think we all wanted to do a little howling as the Rays seemingly ran themselves out of the game. Rays struggling to score any runs while their challengers are feasting against Baltimore means that that clinching day, which seemed so close we could taste the bad champagne, just keeps getting postponed. Can we....not keep losing? Of course the Rays start a series against the Blue Jays tonight, with Cy Young candidate Robbie Ray on the mound so things don’t get any easier.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO