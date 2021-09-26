CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU experts share suicide prevention resources and programs for suicide awareness month

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Florida State University has many programs and resources that provide tools and resources in spreading awareness. With suicide being declared a health epidemic by the World Health Organization, experts at Florida State shared their input and the accessibility of suicide prevention resources offered at FSU. Many of these resources are free and available at any time.

