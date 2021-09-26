CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Was All Go Blue at the Big House This Weekend

By Lisa Marie
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Ripa was all “Go Blue” this weekend, and you can chalk it up to getting into being the parent of a Wolverine. The talk show star, and actor hubby Mark Consuelos, were spotted at the Big House Saturday for the University of Michigan vs Rutgers game. Both took to Instagram to post pictures in the stands along with son Joaquin, a freshman this year at U of M. Ripa was even sporting a Michigan shirt and captioned her post “Go Blue”.

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 3

 

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

