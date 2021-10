Trout (calf) still isn't participating in baseball activities and remains unlikely to return to action this season, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. The superstar outfielder last tested his calf while aggressively running the bases at the end of August, but he continued to experience soreness and has essentially been shut down from any baseball-related activities since. With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, it would be an extreme surprise if Trout were to make it back to the Angels by the end of the campaign. Manager Joe Maddon echoed that sentiment Sunday, expressing the expectation that Trout will be sidelined the rest of the way.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO