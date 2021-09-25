CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA reviews and denies Andrew Wiggins' vaccination exemption request

By Jonathan Concool, 21h
basketballnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA released the following statement on Andrew Wiggins' vaccination exemption request:. “The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the league said in a statement. “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.”

www.basketballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Andrew Wiggins News

Despite the NBA’s unceasing efforts to explain the dangers of COVID-19 and the benefits of vaccines, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins remains vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine. Wiggins has reportedly said that he will not get the vaccine until the NBA forces him to. The NBA does not...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Home Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Sources: New Developments Emerge in Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Standoff

The next revolution of the ever-spinning Ben Simmons trade saga has arrived. October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday, league sources told Bleacher Report.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy