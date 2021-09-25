NBA reviews and denies Andrew Wiggins' vaccination exemption request
The NBA released the following statement on Andrew Wiggins' vaccination exemption request:. “The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the league said in a statement. “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.”www.basketballnews.com
Comments / 0