The Miami Hurricanes were down another quarterback for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the Virginia Cavaliers. Jake Garcia, who split time with Tyler Van Dyke in Miami’s 69-0 win against the FCS Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, missed the Hurricanes’ Thursday game with an ankle injury, Miami coach Manny Diaz said after the game. Diaz said Garcia sustained the injury last week against Central Connecticut State, and would miss all of October and possible part of November. Diaz said he hoped that Garcia could return by the end of the regular season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO