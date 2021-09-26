Extended Interview with Republican Senator Tim Scott on "Face the Nation"
As budget battles and the conversation over police reform continue, Margaret Brennan sits down with key negotiator Sen. Tim Scott for an update.www.cbsnews.com
As budget battles and the conversation over police reform continue, Margaret Brennan sits down with key negotiator Sen. Tim Scott for an update.www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2