CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Extended Interview with Republican Senator Tim Scott on "Face the Nation"

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs budget battles and the conversation over police reform continue, Margaret Brennan sits down with key negotiator Sen. Tim Scott for an update.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Margaret Brennan
Washington Times

‘Stop saying stupid stuff’: Sen. John Kennedy offers crisis-communications tips to Kamala Harris

Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, had a cost-saving suggestion Wednesday for Vice President Kamala D. Harris: Instead of hiring a crisis communications manager, “stop saying stupid stuff.”. Ms. Harris has reportedly hired veteran public-relations hands Lorraine Voles, a crisis communications expert, and Adam Frankel, a former Obama speechwriter, as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Tim Scott is lying about why police reform failed

While no single party is solely responsible for the failure of this Congress to pass a bill to overhaul policing in America, at least one senator should be called out for not telling the truth about his role in the legislation's collapse. For about six months, there were bipartisan negotiations...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Face The Nation#Police Reform
MSNBC

To defend legislative failure, Tim Scott condemns an idea he endorsed

For five months, there were bipartisan negotiations over a bill to reform law enforcement policies and tactics. For five months, a group of congressional Democrats — led by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Rep. Karen Bass — made a series of offers as part of a lengthy set of talks. For five months, Republicans, led by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, said the offers weren't good enough.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Sinema Mockingly Dismisses Question on Democrats Not Knowing Where She Is on Reconciliation: ‘I’m in the Senate’

Senator Kyrsten Sinema is one of two Democratic moderates at the center of this week’s frenzied congressional negotiations. Sinema has been to the White House already multiple times this week over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats have been pushing for a vote on. Both Sinema and Joe Manchin have made it clear they’re opposed to the legislation in its current form.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Rescue Sen. Scott's police reform bill

The bipartisan police reform effort fell apart last week in the U.S. Senate, dashing hopes that greater transparency and accountability would lead to meaningful changes in policing. It’s a missed opportunity in the wake of a national upheaval over police conduct, but lawmakers must not give up on the important effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Tim Scott Peddling Republican Talking Points On ‘Defunding Police’ Instead Of Facing Real Reasons For Failed Action On Police Reform

Making the rounds as a part of the weekend news programs, Republican Sen. Tim Scott weighed in on the failure to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Face of the Nation Saturday. During the interview, Scott claimed policing reform fell apart because of areas of the proposed bill that “reduced funding” for policing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
BET

Tim Scott: Democrats’ Defund Police Plan Collapsed Policing Reform Talks

Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of collapsing law enforcement reform negotiations last week because they want to defund police departments. "We said simply this: 'I'm not going to participate in reducing funding for the police after we saw a major city after major city defund the police.' Many provisions in this bill that he wanted me to agree to limited or reduced funding for the police, " the Black South Carolina Republican said in an interview on CBS’ Face The Nation that aired Sunday (Sept. 26).
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senators Repeatedly Boycott Vote For Muslim Nominee

On July 13, the Senate Small Business Committee was unable to vote on the nomination of Dilawar Syed for deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration. All 10 Republicans boycotted the vote, denying Democrats the quorum they needed to move forward. On July 15, the same thing happened again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

293K+
Followers
38K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy