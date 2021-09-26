CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Anurag Thakur talks about PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonamarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Briefly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lauded the Centre's 'catch the rain' scheme. "When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, it inspires everyone to work towards the betterment of society. I would...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottestar.com

PM Modi to address 81st edition on 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The radio programme comes...
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

Anurag Thakur announces restructuring of SAI's workforce

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday chaired the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) 55th Governing Body Meeting, his first, since taking over the Sports Ministry earlier this year. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State (MoS)...
INDIA
atlantanews.net

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi's Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in the national capital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. PM Modi attended the prayer meeting, which was being held in honour of the "Father of the Nation" at Gandhi...
INDIA
atlantanews.net

B-Town extends wishes on Gandhi Jayanti 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Member of the film fraternity, on Saturday, paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. From Taapsee Pannu to Sanjay Dutt, several celebrities took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes. Taking to her Instagram...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anurag Thakur
Person
Narendra Modi
atlantanews.net

3rd edition of 'Utsav de Hampi' flagged off from Bengaluru today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): The third edition of 'Utsav de Hampi', a mega motorsports festival that comprises many motor championships, was flagged off from Bengaluru on Saturday. As per a press release, the first championship of the event, JK Tyre Indian National Regularity Run Championship (INRRC) South Zone...
MOTORSPORTS
atlantanews.net

Gandhiji's films to be preserved for more than 500 years with Piql-Norway Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI/PNN): Gandhi Films FoundationPiql-Norway proudly announce their association to preserve the Gandhi Films Foundation Films for more than 500 Years with Piql Technology. An Announcement about this association has been jointly made today on 2nd October 2021 (152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi) by Mr...
MOVIES
atlantanews.net

India, UAE agree to ensure speedy normalisation of air transport operations

Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): India and UAE on Saturday agreed to work on a priority basis to ensure the speedy normalisation of air transport operations between the two countries. "Given the importance of air transport in facilitating bilateral ties and people-to-people connections, both sides agreed that their respective civil...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jammu And Kashmir#Pm Modi#Ani#Centre#Indian
atlantanews.net

WTO invites Promoter of Medusa EXIM, India to speak at WTO Public Forum 2021

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI/ATK): Founder and promoter of Medusa EXIM, Sonal Jindal had been invited as a speaker by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at their Public Forum 2021. The event was held on October 1, 2021, and the topic for the discussion at the forum was 'Digitalization for development: Benefits for MSMEs in developing countries.'The event witnessed some of the prolific speakers keeping their views on the topic. The panelist alongside Sonal Jindal included names like Crispin Conroy (Representatives to the WTO, International Chamber of Commerce), Torbjorn Fredriksson (Head of the ICT Analysis Section of the Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD), and Clarissa Iribagiza (CEO and eTrade for Women Advocate for East Africa, Mobile technology company HeHe Limited). The whole event was moderated by Natsaja Van der Geest, the Deputy Head of Strategy Advisory Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands.
BUSINESS
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
The Independent

India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons

India said Friday that British nationals arriving in the country will be subjected to COVID-19 tests and a 10-day mandatory quarantine, in response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the U.K. India has been demanding that Britain revoke what it called a “discriminatory” advisory that includes Indians even if they are fully vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots.India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had discussed the issue with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a meeting in New York earlier this week.India was irked that while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been recognized by Britain, its version produced...
TRAVEL
AFP

Tunisia's new PM faces economy battered by political turmoil

Tunisia's crisis-stricken economy will be a top priority for the new government of prime minister-designate Najla Bouden, after a decade of political instability that has stymied foreign investment. Heavily in debt, with spiralling inflation and widespread unemployment worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, Tunisia is hoping for a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund. But talks have been suspended since President Kais Saied on July 25 sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized a range of executive powers, later moving to rule by decree. On Wednesday, he charged Bouden, a political unknown with a background in geology, with forming a new administration.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

Myanmar junta unlikely to grant regional envoy meeting with Suu Kyi: spokesman

Myanmar's junta has said it was unlikely an ASEAN special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis in member state Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence according to a monitoring group. Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was selected as the bloc's envoy in August after lengthy wrangling, has called for full access to all parties when he visits. But a junta spokesman told AFP on Thursday it would be "difficult to allow for meetings with those who are facing trial."
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

NAB, FIA probing corruption in Islamabad airport construction, says Pak minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were separately investigating the irregularities and corruption in the construction of New Islamabad International Airport, local media reported quoting the country's aviation minister. According to The Nation, minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan informed the country's Senate...
WORLD
neworleanssun.com

PM Modi to address 81st edition on 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The radio programme comes...
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

PM Modi to address 81st edition on 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The radio programme comes...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

PM Modi to address 81st edition on 'Mann Ki Baat' today

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The radio programme comes...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy