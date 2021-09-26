Anurag Thakur talks about PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Myanmar's junta has said it was unlikely an ASEAN special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis in member state Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence according to a monitoring group. Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was selected as the bloc's envoy in August after lengthy wrangling, has called for full access to all parties when he visits. But a junta spokesman told AFP on Thursday it would be "difficult to allow for meetings with those who are facing trial."

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO