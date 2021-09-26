CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Nike Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Reveal Supply Chain Disruption

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Nike reported revenue of $12.2 billion and earnings per share of $1.16.
  • Analysts on Wall Street expected Nike to report revenue of $12.46 billion and EPS of $1.12.
  • Amid inventory shortages and supply chain bottlenecks, the company lowered revenue growth targets for the rest of the year.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) reported results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 that disappointed investors. The stock was down 6% on the day following the announcement as the company fell victim to global supply chain disruptions.

Nike noted that sales could have been better had it had the inventory that customers wanted to buy. The coronavirus pandemic and its effects range far and wide. These effects included forced temporary closures of Nike's manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Indonesia to help slow the spread of the virus in those countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DajMU_0c8Xkao100
Image source: Getty Images.

Nike is hit with supply chain difficulties

In its first quarter that ended Aug. 31, Nike reported sales of $12.2 billion and earnings per share of $1.16. Meanwhile, analysts on Wall Street were expecting the company to report revenue of $12.46 and EPS of $1.12. With less inventory in the marketplace, Nike felt less inclined to offer discounts and lower prices on its products, which led to better-than-expected earnings per share.

Still, management noted the supply chain headwinds would start to hurt gross profit margins in the next quarter and for the rest of the fiscal year. The costs to move inventory between its manufacturing facilities to wholesale partners and customers worldwide are increasing.

Labor shortages at ports are delaying turnaround times for ships carrying large quantities of merchandise. For instance, Nike noted that it takes twice as long to get inventory from its manufacturing facilities to North America as before the pandemic.

Moreover, the shutdowns at its facilities in Vietnam and Indonesia have cost the company weeks of production. The Indonesia facility is reopened, but the Vietnam facility remains closed.

Because these effects will persist for at least the rest of its fiscal 2022, management lowered expectations for critical metrics for the next quarter and the rest of the year:

We now expect fiscal 22 Revenue to grow mid-single digits versus the prior year, versus our prior guidance of low-double digit growth, due solely to the supply chain impacts that I just described. Specifically, for Q2, we expect revenue growth to be flat to down low single digits versus the prior year, as factory closures have impacted production and delivery times for the holiday and spring seasons. Lost weeks of production combined with longer transit times will lead to inventory shortages in the marketplace for the next few quarters.

Nike's stock price dip is no surprise

Given all the negatives that came out of Thursday's earnings report, it's no surprise Nike's stock closed 6.2% lower on Friday. The stock might have been down further if the company hadn't reiterated its confidence to reach the long-run targets it presented to investors at the end of fiscal 2021.

Nike's results are yet another reminder of how difficult running a business during a pandemic can be. There is no telling where an outbreak of COVID-19 infection can occur and what level or degree of disruption it will cause.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Greenlane shares rise as Jefferies initiates at a buy

Greenlane Holdings Inc. rose 5% in pre-market trades after Jefferies initiated coverage of the Boca Raton, Fla.-based maker of packaging, rolling papers, glass products and grinders for cannabis with a buy rating and a price target of $6.30. "As an ancillary product/service provider with a critical role in the cannabis ecosystem, it has exposure to U.S. growth, is accessible for all investors (not doing anything federally illegal), and is unique (less risky) among ancillary peers," analyst Owen Bennett said. It's the second initiation of coverage for Greenlane after Alliance Global Partners rated the stock a buy on Sept. 7. The ratings moves came after the company completed its acquisition of KushCo Holdings Inc. on Sept. 1.
STOCKS
gcaptain.com

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Says Shipping Still in the Thick of Supply Chain Disruptions

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Global container shipping problems related to post-COVID 19 logistics problems have intensified in the third quarter and show no sign of letting up, the world’s number five operator, Hapag-Lloyd, said on Thursday. Port congestion and high spot freight rates, caused by a combination of unexpected...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#North America#Eps
stlouiscnr.com

AGC Updates Inflation Alert as Supply-Chain Disruptions, Price Volatility Continue

AGC posted the fifth edition of the Construction Inflation Alert today, a document to help owners, officials, and others understand what contractors are experiencing regarding materials costs, production lead times, and supply-chain bottlenecks. As for supply-chain disruptions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, “Newly arriving vessels are adding to a record-breaking flotilla waiting to unload cargo that on Sunday reached 73 ships, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, nearly double the number a month ago…Before the pandemic, it was unusual for more than one ship to wait for a berth…. In recent weeks, the Port of Savannah has had 20 or more ships at anchor waiting for a berth. Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said he expected the congestion would last for at least a couple of more weeks as shipping’s peak season continues. ‘This has never happened before,’ he said.” Another source of disruption is from Hurricane Ida, which destroyed the power grid in southeast Louisiana nearly a month ago, leaving plants that produce chemicals for construction plastics offline.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Nike Q1 Earnings

Nike(NYSE:NKE) stock fell by 6.26% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Nike beat their estimated earnings by 4.5%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1,654,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

How will supply chain woes impact earnings?

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
INDUSTRY
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Nike Slashes Outlook On Supply Chain Woes

Nike Inc. said demand for the Nike Brand remains robust, but the combination of port congestion and COVID-19-driven factory shutdowns in Vietnam will cause sales for its current fiscal year to come in well below targets. Inventory shortages are also expected to continue until the second half of the calendar year 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nike
Country
Vietnam
freightwaves.com

Supply chain woes drag down Nike sales

Snarled supply chains and lost production from factory closures due to COVID are dampening Nike Inc.’s revenue growth through a combination of lost sales and higher transportation costs. Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported $12.25 billion in revenues for the quarter ended Aug. 31, a 16% gain from last year that came...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Nike Shares Fall After Company Misses Q1 Revenue, Slashes FY22 Outlook

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year, to $12.25 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $12.46 billion. Revenue from North America increased 15% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 14%, Greater China climbed 11%, and the Asia Pacific & Latin America 33%. Nike Direct...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Nike Slips as Supply Issues Force Cut in Guidance, Hurt Q1 Growth

Investing.com – Nike stock (NYSE:NKE) traded 5% lower in Friday's premarket as supply chain issues forced the company to lower its outlook for the year. The revised guidance came as supply from Vietnam, a key production hub of Nike products, remains disturbed. Supply issues held the company's fiscal first-quarter revenue below expectations, driving the retailer to warn of delays in the busy holiday shopping season.
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Nike Reports Q1 2022 Results, Noting Supply Chain Issues

Inc. reported its fiscal 2022 financial results for its first quarter that ended on August 31, cuttings its sales expectations and placing blame on delays due to ongoing supply chain disruptions. “Consumer demand for Nike, Jordan and Converse remains incredibly high and our first quarter financial results would have been...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

NIKE (NKE) Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss on Supply Constraints

NIKE Inc. (. NKE - Free Report) posts mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results amid supply-chain disruptions. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales lagged estimates. However, revenues and earnings improved year over year on strong NIKE Direct revenues, led by the return of traffic to stores as well as continued digital momentum. Its product innovation, brand strength and scale of operations continued to drive digital sales growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nike: Even Supply Chain Havoc Has A Silver Lining

On Thursday, first-quarter results revealed that the global supply chain havoc has harmed Nike (NYSE: NKE) more than expected. Moreover, longer transit times, labor shortages, and prolonged factory closures due to lockdowns in Vietnam where the sneaker giant produces approximately half of its footwear and a third of its apparel forced Nike to lower its fiscal 2022 outlook. Upon the news, shares dropped more than 3% in extended trading.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Nike shares drop on earnings

Sam Poser, Williams Trading senior analyst, joins Closing Bell with his analysis of Nike's earnings report. He explains that global shipping backlogs and low inventory are the cause of the weak revenue report.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Nike Stock Slides On Q1 Sales Miss, Lower 2022 Revenue Forecast, Amid Supply Chain Hit

Nike Inc. (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, but fell modestly short of analysts' estimates for sales, suggesting supply-chain disruptions could impact revenue forecasts heading into the holiday season. Nike, in fact, cut its full-year sales forecast to a "mid-single digit" growth rate,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Nike Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q1

Investing.com - Nike (NYSE: NKE ) reported on Thursday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Nike announced earnings per share of $1.16 on revenue of $12.25B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $12.46B. Nike shares are up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Nike Rides Continued Momentum, but Lowers Guidance Amid Supply Chain Uncertainties

Nike’s momentum continues. The Beaverton, Ore.-based athletic apparel and accessories firm, which includes the Jordan and Converse brands, revealed quarterly earnings Thursday after the market closed, improving on top-line revenues in all geographies thanks to strength in every channel and a return to organized sporting events. “Nike’s strong results this...
BEAVERTON, OR
Footwear News

Nike Misses Q1 Revenue Estimates, Shares Fall

Nike Inc. reported results for the first quarter of 2022 that missed analysts’ expectations on the revenue side. Overall, the athletic giant on Thursday reported growth, with revenues for the quarter at $12.2 billion, up 16% year over year. However, this fell short of estimates of $12.46 billion in revenues from a survey of analysts. Net income was $1.9 billion, up 23% year over year, with diluted earnings per share increasing 22% to $1.16, versus an expected $1.11. Nike shares dropped in extended trading on Thursday and were down about 3% in the hour after it released earnings. Nike direct sales were $4.7 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy