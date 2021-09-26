Firefighters extinguish small wildland fire in Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters quickly contained a small wildland fire that sparked early Sunday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office received a report of a possible wildland fire about 12:35 a.m. Sunday. First-responders located the fire near the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), BCSO said in a news release. The NIST campus is located at 325 Broadway, near Green Mountain Memorial Park.www.9news.com
