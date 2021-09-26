Saratoga bar banks on its good reputation after almost 50 years

The Bank, a Saratoga institution, is a favorite of many, including out-of-towners. Meeting Steven Godfrey, chair of the Art Department of the University of Alaska in Anchorage, I raved about just having seen Steve Martin and Martin Short perform at the Mountain Winery (I’m still laughing). He asked where I was from and when the answer was Saratoga, he said, “Oh, I love Saratoga, and especially The Bank.”