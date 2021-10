Older workers may fall out of the jobs market altogether as furlough ends, according to a new report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), and economic think tank. The £70 billion government scheme which was meant to mitigate the sudden and severe unemployment triggered by lockdowns during the pandemic comes to an end on Thursday. UK job vacancies have hit record levels, with more than hitting more than 1 million for the first time on record. There were 1.6 million people still on full or parttime furlough in July. Now, economists are trying to work out what will happen...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO