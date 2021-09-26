CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iké Boys premiering at Fantastic Fest Sunday

Cover picture for the articleIké Boys is a fun tale about two geeks who become superheroes. It's premiering at Fantastic Fest on Sunday. We spoke with the director and star.

dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Preview: 13 Movies We’re Keeping on Our Radar This Year

Considering Fantastic Fest 2021 is this writer’s first time back at an in-person festival since Sundance 2020, I’m very excited (and a teeny bit nervous) about getting to spend a whole week indulging in movies from all over the world once again. Later this week, Fantastic Fest will be kicking off on Thursday, and will continue running in-person through September 30th (and the FF Virtual Fest will begin the very same day).
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

Fantastic Fest 2021: 10 must-see films at this year’s hybrid edition

For the first time in two years, Austin’s Fantastic Fest will be welcoming viewers back into theatres this week for a non-stop barrage of incredible new genre films and recently restored classics. This year’s edition is a hybrid model, offering physical screenings and events alongside a robust digital option for those who can’t make the trek in person.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

The Fango Fantastic Fest Diaries - Day Four

A crucial part of going to Fantastic Fest is getting the hell away from Fantastic Fest for a minute. That’s not a knock on the festival; it’s a self-preservation tip. The hustle and routine of filing in and out of screenings, downloading what you’ve seen to friends, rinsing (often with booze) and repeating can take a toll, and sometimes you need a mental reset for the sake of variety and sanity.
FESTIVAL
FANGORIA

Exclusive From Fantastic Fest BINGO HELL Convo X Fango with Gigi Saul Guerrero and Shane McKenzie

Hell hath no fury like an abuelita scorned. They're ditching the chanclas and swapping them out for shotguns! We got a chance to watch Bingo Hell with the creators at Fantastic Fest, then we sat down to chat about it. Come an join us as we talk with director/co-writer Gigi Saul Guerrero and co-writer Shane McKenzie about slime, shotguns and creating an amalgamation of the best kind of heroes — grandparents. Check out the full interview below:
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Screen Media Buys 'Black Friday' Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Nothing is scarier than holiday shoppers in search of a deal. In that spirit, Screen Media has acquired “Black Friday,” an alien invasion holiday horror film ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this week. More from Variety. Screen Media Buys Inspirational Sports Documentary 'The Green Wave' (EXCLUSIVE) Screen...
SHOPPING
Deadline

LevelK Boards Latvian Dark Comedy ‘Samuel’s Travels’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere; Watch Debut Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Sales company LevelK has boarded Latvian-Belgian dark comedy Samuel’s Travels ahead of the film’s world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest. Pic comes from director Aik Karapetian (People Out There) and producer Gints Grūbe (Chronicles Of Melanie). The film follows a foreigner who gets lost in the remotest part of Eastern Europe while searching for his biological father. When a minor road accident leads to a chance meeting with a pig-farmer’s daughter, his priorities must change if he wants to survive. Kevin Janssens (The Ardennes) and Laura Siliņa are in the leads, with Juris Bartkevičs (Three Fold) and Aigars Vilims (Piton) in supporting roles. The film is mostly in English. “It’s a fairytale about the false and deceptive perception of events and people we meet during our lifetime. We go through ordeals in order to understand a simple truth, that if we want to be loved we must care for each other,” commented Karapetian. You can watch the first trailer below:
MOVIES
boomstickcomics.com

The Execution – Film Review (Fantastic Fest)

“The Execution is an entertaining serial killer mystery with plenty of atmosphere and twists to engage even the most cynical movie fans.”. The Execution (2021) is a new Russian film premiering at Fantastic Fest this year that showcases how detective mysteries are a universal language in film. With its twisting narrative, that time hops to several points between 1981 and 1991, The Execution allows its slow-burning serial killer story to build plenty of confusion and dread in its audience until the final sequence.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'Iké Boys' Clip and Images Reveal a Holiday-Themed Kaiju Battle

Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip and stills for the upcoming Iké Boys, which tease that a Christmastime Kaiju battle is about to go down. Set to premiere on this year’s Fantastic Fest, the movie follows two friends obsessed with Japanese culture who become superheroes and have to fight giant monsters to save their city on New Year’s Eve.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

With The Premiere Of IKÉ BOYS LRM Talks With The Cast And Director [Exclusive Interview] | Fantastic Fest

My coverage for Fantastic Fest has started off on a high note with IKÉ BOYS. This is a fantasy adventure co-written and directed by Eric McEver. It took me back to the good old 90s when I was growing up watching things like The Power Rangers, Big Bad Beetleborgs, and classic Godzilla films. Watching those franchises and daydreaming that I was part of the story.
MOVIES
filmpulse.net

Fantastic Fest 2021: CANNON ARM AND THE ARCADE QUEST Review

A key element in any good documentary is to introduce the audience to a compelling subject. While this can be either a set of characters or an interesting topic, the former always manages to create a more memorable experience to viewers and enriches the topic. In the case of Mads Hedegaard’s Cannon Arm and The Arcade Quest the director not only has a bountiful set of friends to explore as subjects, but he’s also able to effectively translate their eccentric and unique personalities to the screen in a manner that’s incredibly entertaining and complementary throughout the brisk run time.
VIDEO GAMES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE, A Slasher with Smarts

Secrets. We all have them. To keep them safe, we hide them behind masks to appear “socially acceptable”. There’s Someone Inside Your House from Creep director, Patrick Brice explores this idea under the clever guise of a 1980’s style slasher. We recognize this familiar and comfortable territory immediately in the opening sequence of the film when hot shot Osborne High School football star, Jackson Pace (Markian Tarasiuk) is being terrorized by an unknown intruder in his home.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: HOMEBOUND is an Interesting Exploration of Familial Dynamics and Dread

I kicked off Fantastic Fest 2021 with a little family thriller called Homebound. It’s a character-driven piece that is an exercise in both tension and dread. If there is one thing that I have learned from horror movies over the past few years, it’s that you don’t have to travel far from home to find something disturbing and unsettling. The people you know and are connected with can sometimes be even more terrifying than the monster lurking under your bed.
MOVIES
Austin 360

Apocalypse or not, Fantastic Fest will be bloody good, Alamo Drafthouse's Tim League says

In a few days, Tim League and his co-conspirators in celluloid will make sure their favorite mobsters and monsters are giant-sized once more, free to terrorize a dedicated fanbase from the safety of darkened rooms. And he hopes that everything goes off without a hitch. But right now, League is in a car driving through the Arkansas country, on his way to a board game convention.
AUSTIN, TX
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: BABY ASSASSINS, Girls Just Want to Have Fun

A good job is hard to find. The film makes its International Premiere at Fantastic Fest . Even with an abundance of action, Baby Assassins is more notable for its breezy tone and the likable chemistry of its leading players. Given the film's subject matter (and English-language title), it's no...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: NR. 10, Sly and Brilliant

Sometimes, it's better not to know anything about a movie before watching it. The film enjoyed its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Filmmaker Alex van Warmerdam surprised and delighted with his bold, clever, and stylish feature film Borgman at Fantastic Fest in 2013. Though I missed his next Fantastic Fest entry, Schneider vs. Bax in 2015, I am incredibly delighted to discover his latest feature, Nr.10, is making its world premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest.
MOVIES
Austin American-Statesman

Vampires, teen assassins, sexy cars: Our Fantastic Fest 2021 picks

Let’s get weird. Fantastic Fest returns Sept. 23-30, with both in-person and virtual screening options. Here’s what I’d see, if I were you. Physical shows will be spread out across the Alamo Drafthouse locations at South Lamar, Village and Mueller. Not all movies showing as part of the fest will be available virtually as FF@Home programming via Alamo On Demand; those that are, I've noted below.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Fantastic Fest: When a Bingo Hall Becomes Bingo Hell

Gigi Saul Guerrero loves a small-town horror romp. Her previous film for Blumhouse, Culture Shock (a part of Hulu's holiday-themed anthology series Into the Dark), followed a young Mexican woman's journey illegally crossing into the United States in pursuit of the American Dream. Her dream unfolds into a nightmare when she gets stuck in a Pleasantville-esque border town with a candy-colored exterior that masks a much more sinister plot.
MOVIES
KXAN

Talking About The 16th Fantastic Fest With Co-Founder Tim League

It’s that time of year where weird and wonderful films from all over the globe make their debut, right here in Austin. It’s the 16th Fantastic Fest, and this morning we had co-founder Tim League to get us excited about what we’ll see. For more information or tickets to Fantastic...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Fantastic Fest: From Backyard Movies to Festivals With Hellbender

"It makes my heart happy that people like our family films," Zelda Adams gushed. When the Adams family – John Adams, Toby Poser, and daughters Lulu and Zelda – talk about family films, it's not what you might think. They started making backyard features in 2012, but it was their fifth, 2019's supernatural chiller The Deeper You Dig, that made them lo-fi horror stars. A breakout success from Fantasia and Fantastic Fest, it was a zero-budget smash, was quickly acquired by MPI and Dark Sky Films, and is currently available through horror-streaming experts Shudder. Now the same has happened with their follow-up, Hellbender, before its festival run even began. John said, "We wake up every day. 'You guys, it's on Shudder, and we're not even out yet!'"
MOVIES

