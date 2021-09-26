Liz Cheney Fires Back at Trump Over Bush Meme: ‘I Like Republican Presidents Who Win Re-Election’
Late last week, former President Donald Trump sent out a bizarre meme morphing the faces of two of his biggest political nemeses in the Republican Party: former President George W. Bush and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The odd Photoshopped image appeared to be in response to Bush announcing he was headlining a fundraiser for Cheney next month. (Trump is backing the GOP primary opponent of Cheney, who voted to impeach the ex-president for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.)www.thedailybeast.com
