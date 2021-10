Wolves boss Bruno Lage has praised Raul Jimenez’s attitude and insisted he is an example of how to live life.In Wolves’ 1-0 win at Southampton last weekend, the striker scored his first goal since suffering a fractured skull in November.It was his first goal in 336 days, having recovered from the life-threatening injury following a clash of heads with David Luiz at Arsenal.Wolves now welcome Newcastle to Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday and Lage believes Jimenez has the perfect outlook.He said: “The way he is as a man, he is doing everything calmly. He is a good example,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO