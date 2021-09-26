NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 4 Recap

#8 Arkansas at #2 Georgia – 11am CST (Saturday) When the Razorbacks take on the Bulldogs in a SEC top-ten matchup Saturday, plenty of NFL talent will be taking the field for both teams. One player that has jumped to the forefront of the national spotlight for Georgia is DL Jordan Davis. Davis is a mammoth of a man, standing at 6’6, 340lb with the size and strength to be a one-man wrecking crew on the interior. However, Davis is nimble on his feet for his size, being able to provide pressure as a pass rusher and play chase in the running game. Given the uncertainty of DL Tyson Alualu moving past 2021, Davis next to Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt would create one of the biggest and most disruptive units in the game.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO