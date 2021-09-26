Celebrate National Pancake Day With These Black-Owned Brands

SACRAMENTO, California – Oak Park Brewing Co. has launched a national beer collaboration to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Peoples Beer, one of the nation’s first Black-owned breweries. This marks the beginning of the Peoples line of beers brewed to honor those who have paved the way – past, present, and future! The collaboration effort, called Brew Your Story, invites Black-owned breweries and homebrewers to brew a specialty beer that tells their brewery’s story. Though the beer style and recipe will be unique to each brewery, participants will utilize the same can label art designed by renowned artist Milton Bowens.

