The Boss is back, and she has come for what is hers. Sasha Banks returned Sunday night at Extreme Rules, attacking both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch as she seeks to reestablish herself as the top competitor in the blue brand's women's division. The execution of the return and the manner in which it went down suggests a three-way feud over the SmackDown women's title, something that should absolutely appeal to fans.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO