Issue to also feature author's work in supplement, author-designed mask case. The November issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Saturday that Keiichi Arawi will publish a manga in the magazine's December issue on October 26. The magazine did not specify if the manga would be a series or a one-shot. The manga will feature on the cover of the issue, and will have an opening color page. A supplement for the issue will also feature a work by Arawi, and the issue will bundle a special mask case featuring a drawing by Arawi.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO