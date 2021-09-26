CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.1K New Cases & 15 Deaths Reported Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCaoN_0c8XgUJh00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,114 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .18% to 4.22%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.8 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations increased by 5 to 754. Of those hospitalized, 569 remain in acute care and 185 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 527,804 total confirmed cases and 10,155 deaths.

There are 3,877,040 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,868,834 doses. Of those, 3,933,935 are first doses with 3,810 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,576,656 second doses, 4,191 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 300,384 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 372 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 57,859 additional vaccine doses, 3256 in the last day.

The state reported 83.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 18,243 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Of those cases, 1,331 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 8.73% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. One hundred fifty-six fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 8.36% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 8,790 (229) 2*
Anne Arundel 50,074 (712) 15*
Baltimore 73,061 (1,721) 42*
Baltimore City 58,576 (1,283) 27*
Calvert 5,117 (92) 1*
Caroline 2,849 (39) 0*
Carroll 10,947 (269) 6*
Cecil 7,820 (162) 2*
Charles 13,581 (231) 2*
Dorchester 3,762 (72) 1*
Frederick 22,825 (353) 10*
Garrett 2,635 (69) 1*
Harford 19,164 (325) 8*
Howard 21,719 (262) 7*
Kent 1,553 (49) 3*
Montgomery 79,373 (1,623) 51*
Prince George’s 96,140 (1,625) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,548 (63) 1*
St. Mary’s 8,415 (145) 1*
Somerset 3,084 (46) 0*
Talbot 2,559 (50) 0*
Washington 17,547 (355) 5*
Wicomico 10,057 (201) 0*
Worcester 4,608 (112) 1*
Data not available 0 (67) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 34,452 (4) 0*
10-19 57,171 (6) 1*
20-29 95,992 (49) 1*
30-39 90,668 (129) 7*
40-49 77,453 (332) 5*
50-59 76,208 (909) 34*
60-69 50,860 (1,743) 27*
70-79 27,897 (2,562) 47*
80+ 17,103 (4,419) 107*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 276,497 (4,892) 111*
Male 251,307 (5,263) 118*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 166,395 (3,648) 85*
Asian (NH) 12,740 (340) 11*
White (NH) 195,059 (5,139) 113*
Hispanic 75,839 (856) 19*
Other (NH) 24,341 (110) 1*
Data not available 53,430 (62) 0*

Comments / 11

Dawn Lee
5d ago

They need to close Baltimore county schools and every other school and offer our kids virtual learning.cases are higher now then last year.it’s the only way to help stop the spread.

Reply(6)
2
 

The Baltimore Sun

Five things to know about the billions coming to Maryland from the American Rescue Plan

Maryland’s state and local governments have been awash in federal money to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest is the American Rescue Plan Act, which has sent billions of dollars to Maryland over the last several months. State lawmakers were briefed Wednesday on how the process has been going on getting the money out to people and programs needing assistance. Here ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

More than 4,000 Maryland public school students have tested positive for COVID and 16,500 have had to quarantine since start of school year

More than 4,000 Maryland public school students have tested positive for COVID in the first several weeks of school and another 16,500 have been quarantined because they came in close contact with someone who had COVID-19, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education Tuesday. The COVID cases and those students quarantined still represented a small portion of the ...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan providing COVID-19 update

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan will be providing a COVID-19 update for the state at 2 p.m. Thursday. The update will be streamed live on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages. For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland parents dread quarantine notifications as first weeks of classes see school shut down, dances canceled

With more than two weeks of school under their belts, Baltimore-area school districts are beginning to see COVID-19 cases emerge in larger numbers — forcing hundreds of students into quarantine and prompting systems to alter plans and cancel events. Parents have been forced to rearrange their schedules to care for kids at home. Those who haven’t say they are dreading a call they feel is ...
MARYLAND STATE
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
WTXL ABC 27 News

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Monday, Sept. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Total Confirmed New Cases: 9/23/2021: 7,753. Total Confirmed...
FLORIDA STATE
RiverBender.com

The Illinois Department Of Public Health Is Reporting The First Human Case Of Rabies In Illinois Since 1954

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today confirmed the diagnosis after testing at its lab. In mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies. The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined. One month later, the individual Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland faces a school bus driver shortage

Baltimore (WBFF) — Many counties in Maryland are still seeing impacted school bus routes as they face a shortage of drivers. In Baltimore City, the school system is offering a $250 stipend to parents if they transport their own children to school this month. Administrators said it's possible the transportation stipend could extend beyond September.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Classroom Concerns: 16,559 Students Quarantined, 4,042 Confirmed Student Covid-19 Cases In Maryland Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Board of Education revealed Tuesday there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. At least,16,559 students have been quarantined, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. And those numbers do not include cases this week. Maryland state board of education chart shows 4,042 confirmed student #COVID19 cases and 681 among staff; 16,559 students have been quarantined; 784 staff have been quarantined (updated Sept 22) @wjz pic.twitter.com/JTGQTBbFcN — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 28, 2021 Barbara Carter is outraged over the handling of the covid outbreak at her grandson’s school, Cherry Hill...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 361 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 361 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 360 are confirmed cases and one is a probable case. The one new death occurred in September of this year, and the person was in the 65+ age group. There have been 8,193 total hospitalizations and 120,934 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,161. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
heraldmailmedia.com

23 people died last week in the Tri-State area as a result of COVID-19

Twenty-three people across the Tri-State area died last week as a result of COVID-19. Franklin County, Pa., alone had seven deaths for the week ending Sunday, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Washington County, Md., recorded five. Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia each had four.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Icu#Marylanders#Cdc
DCist

Here Are All The New Laws Taking Effect In Maryland On Friday

Laws to reform police, improve workplace conditions, and establish implicit bias training for health professionals take effect in Maryland on Friday. The law is named after 19-year-old Anton Black, who died in police custody on the Eastern Shore in 2018. The officer involved in his killing had 30 use-of-force reports filed against him during his career with police in Dover, Delaware.
MARYLAND STATE
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are down 20%. See how your state is doing

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. New COVID cases are dropping dramatically across most U.S. states after being hit with a Delta surge from August through mid-September. Now, with conditions improving, some are cautiously optimistic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

‘A Phase Of Maintaining Immunity’: Gov. Hogan Pushes COVID-19 Booster Shots, Prepares State To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state health department is starting to reach out to thousands of Marylanders eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to encourage people to get that additional dose. The state is pushing eight million vaccine doses administered with thousands more each day getting booster shots. Health officials reiterated Thursday who is eligible for the Pfizer booster — those 65 and older, adults with underlying conditions, those who work in high-risk settings, and those who live or work in long-term care settings. “If you’re eligible for a booster shot, please get one. If you are unvaccinated, please get vaccinated,” said Dennis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

(KMIZ) The state health department reported more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri on Friday. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,378 of the patients tested positive through PCR testing. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 1. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,106 cases for the testing method. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
