Portsmouth, VA

Police identify 2 men who died in Portsmouth shooting

By Jessica Nolte, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 12 days ago
Portsmouth police were called at 2:47 a.m. Sunday for a shooting near the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Police have identified two men who were killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police were called at 2:47 a.m. to the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue for a two-vehicle accident, according to a press release from the department

At the scene, officers discovered two victims in the same vehicle.

One man was struck with a fatal gunshot wound and another was found suffering “critical injuries.” Aaron Harris, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say Tony Palmer, 55, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police did not provide details about the motive or circumstance of the shooting, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com .

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Virginian-Pilot

