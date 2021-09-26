The World May Be Going to Hell. But at Least Global Citizen's Star-Packed Fest Was Fun

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleYou know how it can be with overwhelming topics like global warming and crushing poverty. Sometimes you want to acknowledge and confront them, and other times you want to run in the other direction given how weighty and fraught it can all be. That dynamic played out at the New York edition of the 10th annual Global Citizen concert, a combined concert and save-the-world pep talk in Central Park that found an array of performers trying, in various ways, to balance the joy of returning to live performance with the thought of a planet slowly going to hell on various fronts.

