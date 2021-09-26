Penn State football commit Mehki Flowers continuing to improve with Central Dauphin East

Penn State football commit Mehki Flowers worked every day during the offseason to sculpt his craft on the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Lifting, paying attention to detail on his route running, breaking in and out of backpedals — it’s all in a day’s work for Flowers, who continued to impress in Central Dauphin East’s 34-13 victory over State College on Friday. Neither the dedication nor the success is surprising to his head coach, Lance Deane, who followed Flowers from Steel-High.