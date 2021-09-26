CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

Penn State football commit Mehki Flowers continuing to improve with Central Dauphin East

By ORDER REPRINT
Centre Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State football commit Mehki Flowers worked every day during the offseason to sculpt his craft on the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Lifting, paying attention to detail on his route running, breaking in and out of backpedals — it’s all in a day’s work for Flowers, who continued to impress in Central Dauphin East’s 34-13 victory over State College on Friday. Neither the dedication nor the success is surprising to his head coach, Lance Deane, who followed Flowers from Steel-High.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#Harrisburg Penn State#Rollers#Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy