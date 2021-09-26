CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother 23' spoilers: Final Head of Household competition Part 2 winner is …

The Final Head of Household competition of “ Big Brother ” 3 is now two-thirds over. Two of the Final 3 — Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier — went head-to-head on Saturday in Part 2 of this three-part HOH event. We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” spoilers, including the results as to who won this make-or-break stage of # BB23 .

Part 1 played out on Thursday, right after the live episode that saw the eviction of Kyland Young . The winner of Part 1 was Xavier Prather . He will face off against the Part 2 winner in Part 3, which is set to take place during the live “Big Brother” finale on Wednesday, September 29.

Part 2 of the Final HOH competition has traditionally been a combination of physical endurance and mental agility. Two years the producers shook up the format and moved this to the first position. But it returned to its rightful place last year and stayed there. Azah took the early lead and kept it to win Part 2.

Her victory means that Xavier and Azah will go head-to-head in Part 3. Historically, this final match-up challenges has required each of the remaining players to predict how the evicted houseguests have completed questions about their time in the house.

X and Azah have been quizzing each other on the events of the past 80 days in the #BB23 house. They know they will be given a choice of two possible answers and have to figure out which scenario is more likely. Whoever wins this round will get to evict one houseguest and take the other through to the Final 2.

Who do you want to see win “Big Brother”? Vote in our poll below and sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on season 23 to date.

GG
4d ago

I second the best season ever but I would love to see Xavier win. It was Tiffany or Little D but they got 👢. Fully understand why they got voted out but still🙃

