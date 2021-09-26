4 Things To Know Ahead Of The 2021 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards for the 2019–20 Broadway season are surely the strangest in history. The ceremony on September 26 is taking place more than 15 months later than scheduled, and the nominations only cover half of the productions that had been expected to open in a season that wound up shortened by the shutdown. The nominations were not announced until last October, with none of the ensuing campaigning that usually fills the weeks before voters file their ballots—which turned out to be five months later. Those are just a few of the factors that make it especially tricky to predict who will win at the Tony Awards this year, and some have chafed at the very notion of an awards competition at a time when a group hug may seem more appropriate. But the Tonys still carry more weight than any other Broadway prize, and celebrating creative artists is still a worthy endeavor. So we say: Damn the asterisks! Full speed ahead! Here are our predictions for all 25 categories in the 2021 Tony Awards.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO