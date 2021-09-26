CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Things To Know Ahead Of The 2021 Tony Awards

By Jeff Lunden
WBEZ
WBEZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a sigh of relief on Broadway, these days – shows are reopening, and bars and restaurants in Times Square are filling up. And tonight, more than 15 months after they were originally scheduled, the 74th Annual Tony Awards will be presented. Previous winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald will host, with appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Kristin Chenoweth, among others. But these pandemic Tonys are by no means business as usual.

