Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

By Jonathan Noble
Autosport Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLaren driver appeared to have the Sochi race under control late on, having held off a charging Lewis Hamilton for the lead as the race drew to its conclusion. But a rain shower that hit the track a few laps from the end threw the event on its head, and opened the door for Norris to see victory hopes slip from his grasp.

www.autosport.com

