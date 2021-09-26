Two areas of interest worth watching as Sam moves away from the US

Sam maintains major hurricane status as two tropical waves bear watching across the middle of the Atlantic.

Sam is small but mighty with winds sustained at 145 mph. The category 4 hurricane is expected to maintain strength as the system moves slowly through a region with low wind shear and warm water.

Hurricane-force winds extend 30 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend up to 90 miles outward. The storm is expected to make a north turn before the Leeward Islands, likely remaining a fish storm. Sam will not bring any impacts to the U.S.

Other areas of interest in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the far eastern tropical Atlantic for development in the coming days.

Two areas in the far eastern Atlantic now have high odds for development over the next few days. One wave is still over West Africa, while the other has yet to form. Because neither exists over open water yet, model plots cannot be run on where they might go, but some sort of westward movement is ultimately expected.

The remnants of Peter remains south of Bermuda and has now been given moderate odds for potential development within the next few days. However, if that happens, the system is expected to move away from the U.S. and not impact our weather here in SWFL.

Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated online and on air.