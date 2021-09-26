CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Book fair raises $4,000 for Cahaba Elementary

By Bobby Mathews
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Cahaba Elementary raised more than $4,000.00 for its library at the Annual Cahaba Fall Book Fair.

Photo: Trussville City Schools

The PTO and school staff collaborated to host a sidewalk sale on Tuesday, September 17th, and families were invited to shop the sale that afternoon and enjoy dinner at the PTO-provided food trucks. It was a great family night to support the school library and local businesses.

Cahaba Elementary School opened in the fall of 2016on the grounds of the original Hewitt High School.

Trussville, AL
