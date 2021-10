CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure remains in control with a warming trend ahead.

Sunday will come in a bit warmer than Saturday’s breezy, sunny, and rather cool conditions.

Expect the upper 70s and breezy for Sunday.

Monday is even warmer. Look for sunshine and mid-80s at a time of year that typically sees temps rise only to about 70 or so.

Sunrise on Sunday was at 6:44 a.m. Sunset will be at 6:41 p.m.