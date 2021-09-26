CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manorville, NY

Police: Queens man faces DWI charge following crash in Manorville

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBabr_0c8XeFOS00

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in Manorville.

Segundo Daquilema Lluilema, 23, from Corona, was charged with DWI.

Police say Lluilema was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla on the westbound Long Island Expressway, east of Exit 70, when his vehicle changed from the middle to right lane, striking the rear of a 2007 Toyota Highlander. The Highlander left the roadway and overturned.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the Highlander was transported by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Highlander was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

There were two passengers in the Corolla. One person was airlifted with serious injuries via Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital and the other was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Exit 72 westbound near Manorville has been under an extended closure from the incident.

Police tell News 12 there were no fatalities from the accident.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

