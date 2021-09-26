CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Gamecock fans tie the knot while tailgating

By Brittany Breeding
WTGS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — Two Gamecock fans decided to tie the knot at Saturday’s tailgate!. Nate and Melisa Rhodes have been together for three years and dressed in their best Gamecock gear they said ‘I do’ in front of a crowd of fellow Gamecocks and Cocky himself. Saturday's game...

fox28media.com

#Tie The Knot#Tailgating#Tailgate#Columbia#Sc#Wach
