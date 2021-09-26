CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World May Be Going to Hell. But at Least Global Citizen's Star-Packed Fest Was Fun

By David Browne
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know how it can be with overwhelming topics like global warming and crushing poverty. Sometimes you want to acknowledge and confront them, and other times you want to run in the other direction given how weighty and fraught it can all be. That dynamic played out at the New York edition of the 10th annual Global Citizen concert, a combined concert and save-the-world pep talk in Central Park that found an array of performers trying, in various ways, to balance the joy of returning to live performance with the thought of a planet slowly going to hell on various fronts.

audacy.com

Global Citizen's Hugh Evans hoping music can mobilize world

Hugh Evans started his fight against extreme poverty by mobilizing his friends when he was growing up in Australia. On Saturday, Evans will try to mobilize the world to tackle poverty and COVID-19 with Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live concert featuring The Weekend, BTS, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, H.E.R. and dozens of other artists performing at locations across the globe — from Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea, to the Champ de Mars in Paris and New York’s Central Park. On Tuesday, the group announced Prince HArry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will join the event in Central Park to discuss global vaccine equity.
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Alessia Cara’s ready for ‘Global Citizen Live:’ “It’s important to do my part as a citizen of the world”

Alessia Cara is releasing her new album In the Meantime today, but tomorrow, she’ll be one of more than 50 artists appearing on Global Citizen Live, which is being held worldwide over 24 hours. Alessia will be in New York with Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez, while others will be performing in cities from Paris to Sydney. Alessia says she feels that since she does have a platform, she might as well use it to support things that she believes in.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: BTS Kicks Off Star-Studded “Global Citizen Live” 24-Hour Worldwide Event With Special Performance In Seoul

BTS opened Global Citizen’s special 24-hour live event with an exciting performance!. Starting on September 25 local time, philanthropic organization Global Citizen kicked off its 24-hour worldwide event “Global Citizen Live,” during which artists from all over the world will take the stage in various cities across six continents. The event is intended to raise awareness and urge global unity in fighting against poverty, climate change, and international vaccine inequity.
THEATER & DANCE
liveforlivemusic.com

All-Star ‘Global Citizen Live’ Stream To Air For 24 Straight Hours On Saturday [Watch]

On Saturday, September 25th, 2021, Global Citizen will unite artists, fans, and activists around the world for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour livestream event aiming to unite activists, world leaders, governments, philanthropists, corporations, and Global Citizens in taking urgent action to create change. The Global Citizen Live stream will begin on Saturday, 9/25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
WOOD

BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Elton John and more stars to perform at ‘Global Citizen Live’ show this Sunday on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Some of the music industry’s biggest stars will take the stage at Global Citizen Live at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. ABC says the “once-in-a-generation day of unity across six continents from international advocacy organization Global Citizen will feature performances by BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Elton John, and more.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
buckinghamshirelive.com

Ed Sheeran closes Paris leg of star-studded Global Citizen Live event

Ed Sheeran has closed the Paris leg of a star-studded global music event aiming to raise awareness of poverty, climate change and the need for coronavirus vaccines worldwide. Global Citizen Live events are taking place in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro and Lagos. Sir Elton John,...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Livestream Global Citizen Fest Feat. Billie Eilish, Fugees, Lorde, The Weeknd, Metallica, & More

This year’s Global Citizen Festival, the annual star-studded benefit concert raising money to fight extreme poverty around the world, is a 24-hour marathon taking place in various cities across seven different continents. Billie Eilish, the newly reunited Fugees, Lorde, the Weeknd, Metallica, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Migos, Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, My Morning Jacket, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, and Christine And The Queens are among the scheduled performers. Livestream the event below.
FESTIVAL
energy941.com

Billie Eilish Performs With Coldplay At Global Citizen Fest

Coldplay made their Global Citizen performance extra special on Saturday night. After the first chorus of their song “Fix You,” frontman Chris Martin introduced Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas to help with the song. The pair took over the second verse of the song before joining in for the...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Global Citizen Live Returns To Central Park For Star-Studded Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A concert for a cause brought celebrities, local leaders and even royalty to Central Park on Saturday. Global Citizen Live featured no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes. Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only. Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent. One of the first to hit the stage was...
MUSIC
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Paul Simon’s surprise performance at Global Citizen Fest in Central Park

Governors Ball was not the only big festival happening in NYC on Saturday (9/25). Global Citizen Fest returned to Central Park's Great Lawn after a pandemic year off, for a star-studded show featuring sets from Coldplay, Billie Eilish (who played GovBall on Friday), Lizzo, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez (who brought out LL Cool J and Ja Rule), Meek Mill, Jon Batiste, Cyndi Lauper, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thatgrapejuice.net

Camila Cabello Rocks Global Citizen Live With Shawn Mendes Collab ‘Senorita,’ ‘Don’t Go Yet,’ ‘Havana,’ & More

Camila Cabello was one of many notable names on-hand for Global Citizen Live 2021. The worldwide event, which simultaneously took place in cities across the globe such as Los Angeles, London, New York, Mumbai, Paris, Lagos, Sydney, and Rio De Janeiro, called for action to halt climate change and stresses the need for funds to combat famine and facilitate mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
MUSIC
Variety

Stevie Wonder and H.E.R. Bring the House Down at Los Angeles Edition of Global Citizen Fest

The Los Angeles component of Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour live broadcast around the world was a welcome, if cautious return to in-person concerts: For many of the attendees of the Greek Theatre show on September 25, 2021, it was their first since March 2020. Flashing vaccine cards prior to entry, the full-capacity crowd caught an all-star lineup with Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., One Republic, 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert, among others. Los Angeles was among a number of cities, including New York — read Variety‘s report and see photos from the New York edition, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Global Citizen Live: Lizzo lets us know pop and protest still go together

The last time I was in Central Park, I got soaked to my underwear. It was during the Homecoming NYC Concert, a Clive-Davis produced bonanza to celebrate the return of normalcy post-Covid whose line-up included Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon. A couple of hours in, the whole shebang was called off due to “inclement weather”, a contender for understatement of the century.
ADVOCACY
Variety

Coldplay and BTS Reveal Futuristic ‘My Universe’ Video

Coldplay has premiered the video for “My Universe,” their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube. The “My Universe” video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban. Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the endless possibilities of love, utilizing cosmic analogies and an out-of-this-world synth-like sound. “There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first,” sings Coldplay’s...
MUSIC

