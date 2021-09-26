These 10 comic books go beyond the superhero story

Netflix’s popular “Sweet Tooth” series revealed the kinds of comic book worlds beyond superheroes. Here are 10 comic books that aren’t superhero stories. The evocative title of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s series indicates only part of what’s actually going on in the comic. Yes, something is killing the children in the small town of Archer’s Peak, but what that something actually is — and who is trying to stop the deaths — is not exactly what you’d expect. It’s next-gen “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “Scream,” but creepier.