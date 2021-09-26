CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Report: CT politicians settle differences on the tennis court for a good cause

By Jon Rosen
WTNH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WTNH) — Settling political differences on the tennis court… all for a good cause. At the Connecticut Foodbank Governor’s Open and CT State Employees Charity Tennis Tournament last weekend in Cheshire, Governor Ned Lamont and his mixed doubles partner, the state’s Commissioner for the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Beth Bye, just didn’t have the gusto to take down State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditira and former State Majority Leader Len Fasano.

