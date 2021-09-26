CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historically Speaking: Homer Peckham, Franklin's only African American WWI veteran

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomer Eugene Peckham was born in May 1890 in Willimantic of African American descent. By the middle of the 1910s, Homer Peckham had started working as a farmhand as his father, George Peckham, had. This work led him to Blue Hill Farm in Franklin where he lived and worked under Felix Garceau Sr. Homer Peckham is part of a long history of African American farm laborers who, while living and working in Franklin, served in the military.

Norwich Bulletin

Historically Speaking: Doctor Philip Turner, Norwich’s patriot surgeon

Americans are more appreciative of the heroic efforts of first responders and medical professionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th. I grew up appreciating these people as my mother was early in her career a U.S. Navy nurse at Bethesda Naval Hospital and then in New York City.
NORWICH, CT

