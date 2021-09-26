Historically Speaking: Homer Peckham, Franklin's only African American WWI veteran
Homer Eugene Peckham was born in May 1890 in Willimantic of African American descent. By the middle of the 1910s, Homer Peckham had started working as a farmhand as his father, George Peckham, had. This work led him to Blue Hill Farm in Franklin where he lived and worked under Felix Garceau Sr. Homer Peckham is part of a long history of African American farm laborers who, while living and working in Franklin, served in the military.www.norwichbulletin.com
Comments / 0