Tom Still: Germany, Wisconsin ties have renewed importance in changing world
A landmark election that will directly affect the Wisconsin economy will take place Sunday, but no votes will be counted in the Badger State itself. Sept. 26 is the day federal elections will be held in Germany amid more uncertainty about the results than at any time in more than two decades. Chancellor Angela Merkel is stepping down after a run that spanned four American presidencies, and which generally reinforced her country’s role as the dominant economy and stabilizing force in Europe.madison.com
