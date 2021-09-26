CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa’s future with Dolphins in doubt after latest injury?

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tua Tagovailoa will miss several games with a rib injury he suffered last week, and questions are mounting about whether or not his future with the Miami Dolphins is secure. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was told by several personnel people and coaches around the NFL that Brian Flores would have preferred to draft Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa. People with the Dolphins insist general manager Chris Grier consults with Flores on all major roster moves and would not have gone against his wishes. Still, there have been plenty of signs over the past year that Flores and the Dolphins are not sold on Tagovailoa.

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa injury: Miami Dolphins quarterback carted to locker room against Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Following a blindside sack by Buffalo’s AJ Epenesa, Tagovailoa could not get to the sideline before going back to the ground. Tagovailoa needed help to the sidelines before medical personnel carted him off to the locker room.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason La Canfora
Larry Brown Sports

Texans softening stance on Deshaun Watson trade?

Deshaun Watson continues to sit out games on the inactive list with the Houston Texans. However, there may be some reason to believe his situation could be changing soon. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the Texans have “started to soften” on their demands for a Watson trade and may be more willing to engage in trade talks. He added that the Miami Dolphins remained the most interested and logical destination.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#Cbs Sports#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Stephen Jones touts Kellen Moore as future head coach

It’s fair to say that most teams don’t want to see their in-demand assistant coaches leave for head coaching jobs. That said, they know it reflects well on the organization when assistants do leave, and teams want to see the personal success too. Still, Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones...
NFL
CBS Boston

Will Patriots-Bucs Game Be Stopped For Tom Brady Setting All-Time NFL Passing Record? Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro wasn’t weird enough, the quarterback is set to make major NFL history very early on in Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Patriots. That piece of history is the NFL’s all-time passing yards record. Brady will enter the game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ all-time record of 80,358 yards. If the Bucs move the ball relatively well, Brady will be setting that record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If Brady were playing for the Patriots, then a noteworthy celebration would surely be held, much...
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy