LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kicking off this Friday morning many are waking up to isolated and patchy fog. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you! The densest of fog is currently along I-35 where much of yesterday’s rain accumulated but regardless of your location, take it easy and drive safe! Today will see cloudy skies and mainly isolated to scattered light rain during the day. Highs due to the cloud cover and rain showers will only rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO