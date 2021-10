It’s hard to overstate how important Nicolas Cage is to the cultural fabric of 21st-century America. He of the crazy eye, the absurd emotional outburst, simultaneously under- and over-stated, he’s like an alien — we never know when or whether to take him seriously, so when he puts on John Travolta’s face, morphs into a motorcycle-riding demon with a skull of flame or chainsaws his way to vengeance against psychotic cultists, we default to an anxious form of amusement. I swear he starred in National Treasure just so we have to say he’s a national treasure. If Nic Cage did not exist, we would have to create him.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO